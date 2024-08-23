Waukesha County crash shuts down I-94, driver seriously injured

article

A crash shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 in Waukesha County on Friday morning, Aug. 23.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred on westbound I-94 at Barker Road around 8 a.m.

The freeway was shut down to allow Flight for Life to land. A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes between US 18 and County F/Redford Boulevard were temporarily closed. Eastbound I-94 was reopened after Flight for Life left the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.