Waukesha County bridge replacement; state approves $1.5 million

The Brief The state has OK'd money for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project along Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road) in Waukesha County. The work is set to begin on Aug. 18 and be complete by late 2025. Wisconsin has set aside $1.5 million for the project.



Wisconsin has approved a $1.5 million bridge replacement and resurfacing project along Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road) in Waukesha County.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 18.

Bridge replacement project

What we know:

A news release says the project will make improvements to approximately one mile of Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road), between Plank Road and Brown Street.

Improvements include:

Reconstruct the bridge over the Oconomowoc River

Resurface Wisconsin Avenue within the project limits (Plank Road to Brown Street)

Install new guardrail, signing, and pavement marking

Due to the bridge reconstruction, Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic and business access will be maintained. A signed detour will utilize WIS 16 to get around the bridge closure.

The Oconomowoc River kayak launch will be closed. The Oconomowoc River will remain open with the potential for short-term closures during certain construction operations.

What's next:

This project is scheduled for completion by late 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

