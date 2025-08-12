Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County bridge replacement; state approves $1.5 million

Published  August 12, 2025 6:25pm CDT
Oconomowoc
    • The state has OK'd money for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project along Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road) in Waukesha County. 
    • The work is set to begin on Aug. 18 and be complete by late 2025.
    • Wisconsin has set aside $1.5 million for the project.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin has approved a $1.5 million bridge replacement and resurfacing project along Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road) in Waukesha County. 

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 18.

Bridge replacement project

What we know:

A news release says the project will make improvements to approximately one mile of Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road), between Plank Road and Brown Street. 

Improvements include:

  • Reconstruct the bridge over the Oconomowoc River
  • Resurface Wisconsin Avenue within the project limits (Plank Road to Brown Street)
  • Install new guardrail, signing, and pavement marking

Due to the bridge reconstruction, Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic and business access will be maintained. A signed detour will utilize WIS 16 to get around the bridge closure.

The Oconomowoc River kayak launch will be closed. The Oconomowoc River will remain open with the potential for short-term closures during certain construction operations.

What's next:

This project is scheduled for completion by late 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Learn much more by visiting the project webpage.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

