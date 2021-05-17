Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County beach swimming season kicks off May 28

Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Monday, May 17 that beach swimming season will open with Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours at six beach locations on Friday, May 28. 

Lifeguard On Duty hours will begin with staggered starts at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks in June.

All six Waukesha County Park System beaches will offer Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours through Labor Day, September 6, as weather and water conditions allow. Lifeguard On Duty hours will be available at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks during set times.

Waukesha County Parks Beaches:

  • Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 5
  • Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 11
  • Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
  • Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago
  • Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego
  • Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland
 For a complete beach hours schedule, you are invited to visit waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.

