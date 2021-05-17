Waukesha County beach swimming season kicks off May 28

article

Waukesha County Parks announced on Monday, May 17 that beach swimming season will open with Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours at six beach locations on Friday, May 28.

Lifeguard On Duty hours will begin with staggered starts at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks in June.

All six Waukesha County Park System beaches will offer Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours through Labor Day, September 6, as weather and water conditions allow. Lifeguard On Duty hours will be available at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks during set times.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Waukesha County Parks Beaches:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 5

*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 5

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 11

*Lifeguard On Duty Hours begin June 11

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland

Fox Brook Beach

For a complete beach hours schedule, you are invited to visit waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.