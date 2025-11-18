Waukesha County Airport debuts ‘Top Gun’ spoof to recruit snowplow crews

The Brief The Waukesha County Airport is using a "Top Gun" parody to help recruit snowplow operators. Snow removal can require up to 150 labor hours during major storms, with crews working around the clock. The airport doubled applicants last year with a spoof video and is offering up to $23 an hour with training included.



Sequels rarely live up to originals – but workers at the Waukesha County Airport think they may have bucked that trend.

What we know:

Workers at the Waukesha County Airport are hoping a sequel-themed recruitment video will help bring in more snowplow operators ahead of winter. Their latest project spoofs "Top Gun," following last year’s parody of the 1980s comedy "Airplane."

It may not be a blockbuster, but Waukesha County Airport manager Kurt Stanich thinks the message will soar.

"Why not ‘Top Gun'? ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was the best aviation sequel that I think we’ve ever seen," said Stanich.

Last winter’s video helped double the number of applicants. With the airport’s workload climbing – including 94,000 flights last year – Stanich said it takes creativity to catch people’s attention.

What they're saying:

"We’re going to be training on that new equipment – it’s more airport dedicated equipment than we’ve had in years past," said Stanich.

Stanich said just one inch of snow can take 45 hours to clear, while six inches or more can jump to 150 hours. The airport has 20 operators, with 10 working during the day and 10 on the night shifts, to keep runways open at all hours.

"We have flights coming in from across the US and departing internationally," said Stanich.

Dig deeper:

To attract new operators, the airport offers training for anyone unfamiliar with the equipment. Pay has increased slightly from last year, now up to $23 an hour.

And for anyone who appears in their parody videos, Stanich said there’s even a humorous perk.

"We have a Crites Field Screen Actors Guild card that we will be issuing to anyone else who stars in our feature productions," said Stanich.

Stanich said the team plans to make spoofs an annual tradition and is already brainstorming ideas for next year.

Anyone interested in applying can visit Waukesha County's website.