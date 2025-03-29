Waukesha condo fire Saturday, building currently uninhabitable

article

The Brief A Waukesha condominium was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning, March 29. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the fire was extending into two units and the attic of the building. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.



A fire damaged a condominium in Waukesha early Saturday morning, March 29, 2025.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, at about 4:06 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on Springbrook North off of Racine Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story, four-unit condo building with a fire extending into two of the units and attic of the building.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Firefighters worked to attack the fire while also conducting a rapid search of the structure.

No one was found inside the building, and all were accounted for outside.

The fire was successfully brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival.

The unit near the area of origin suffered major damage and all four units in the building are currently uninhabitable until further assessment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and a damage estimate is not currently available.