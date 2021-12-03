Waukesha condo collapse looms; 65 people evacuated

A Waukesha condo building that reported structural issues since June 2020 has been fully evacuated due to the threat of a building collapse, a release said Friday afternoon.

Over 60 residents of a Waukesha condo building on West Avenue have been evacuated due to the threat of a building collapse, Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Waukesha Fire Department is expected to give an update at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 3. FOX6 will stream that for you online.

Police said the Horizon West Condominium Building was ordered evacuated by the fire department "due to deteriorating structural conditions at the building."

An independent structural engineering report found the building is "at an imminent threat of collapse due to compromised conditions of existing structural columns," police said.

Officers and fire personnel were then called in to go door-to-door to get families out of the building at 315 N. West Avenue Thursday evening.

Due to the possible collapse zone, the properties at 323 N. West Avenue and 307 N. West Avenue have also been evacuated for the health and safety of residents.

The Salvation Army of Waukesha has provided 23 rooms for those who were impacted by the evacuation.

Uhaul has also offered residents of the condo building 30 days of free self-storage, a tweet said.

"We understand the impact this has the families that are being affected by this decision, but the public safety is of the utmost importance," police said.

Police asked that everyone please avoid the area.

TIMELINE

According to a release to FOX6 from Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly Friday afternoon, the City of Waukesha has had a long history with the Horizon West Condominium over the last year and a half.

In June 2020, complaints of structural issues of the balconies were reported by residents and were ordered to be remedied. An engineering analysis was also to be completed and provided to the city.

In 2020 and 2021, the condo association made multiple attempts to hire contractors, the release said.

In Oct. 2021, the balconies were ordered to come down and more structural deficiencies were uncovered in the frame and columns.

On Nov. 30, a structural engineer noted deficiencies in the load-bearing structure of the building. The city was then informed to decide next steps.

Additional data received Thursday determined the safety of the residents was in jeopardy. An immediate evacuation was ordered.

