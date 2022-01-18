Waukesha condo collapse evacuee surprised with $6K donation

Residents of the Horizon West condo building in Waukesha were kicked out of their homes with only a few hours' notice due to the threat of collapse. Weeks later, some are still working to figure out permanent housing. One of the women who was displaced got a special surprise to help on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

After the evacuation of the building on Dec. 2, 2021, FOX6 News did a story about a woman who was evacuated from her Waukesha condo in the middle of her battle with cancer. Someone saw that story and thought she deserved a random act of kindness.

"It has to be a surprise," said Cory Zimmerman. "They don’t know we’re coming."

Tuesday marked the 158th time Zimmerman, co-founder and president of This Time Tomorrow Foundation, has walked through a stranger's door.

"We wanted to do something so that they feel it right now because they are struggling right now," said Zimmerman.

This time, he stopped by the temporary home of Adrienne Biagioli, the downstairs apartment of a family friend's lakehouse in Oconomowoc. All 65 of the residents of her former home, the Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha, were evacuated in early December when the building was deemed unsafe.

"I’d set myself up for retirement, worked hard all my life, thought I had it all planned out," said Biagioli.

Biagioli is also battling cancer. It's why she qualified for the This Time Tomorrow Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness program.

In addition to a bag full of goodies, Biagioli got an envelope to open with a $6,000 check inside.

"Oh my God," said Biagioli. "Thank you. Thank you for the musical gift that you share."

The surprise reminded Biagioli that in the end, the good days outweigh the bad ones.

"Don’t’ lose faith," she said. "Keep your spirits up. Know that you’re going to be OK."

The donation was doubled to $6,000 with the help of Five Nine Bank.