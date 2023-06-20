Waukesha Mobile Command Center unites police, fire crews, dispatch

If there's a crisis in Waukesha, you'll want to see the city's new mobile command unit parked nearby. The size of the vehicle is nothing compared to its cost!

It's custom-made for Waukesha, with a price tag of nearly $1 million. Leaders say it's worth every penny.

"This is helping us to, basically, get out in front of major incidents and be prepared," said Waukesha Police Lieutenant Chad Pergande.

Waukesha's Mobile Command Center is ready to roll after two years of planning.

"When we're on-scene at an emergency, it allows us to have eyes on the problem," said Battalion Chief Tim Fleming.

The new vehicle doubles the workspace of the city's previous mobile unit. Police and fire crews are able to work side-by-side with dispatchers to tap into resources throughout Waukesha.

"We're able to bring up our city cameras from throughout the city," said Fleming.

Fleming demonstrated the vehicle's powerful mast cameras by zooming in on a park four blocks away. The cameras allow crews to monitor crowds at events like Friday Night Live concerts from one spot downtown.

Fleming and Pergande helped design the vehicle. It was already in the works when the 2021 Christmas Parade attack happened.

"It informed our decision-making, maybe sped it along that we needed to get one," said Pergande.

The truck cost $900,000. It was approved by the City Council in 2022.

"This is an investment in our community, and everybody has a stakehold in that," said Fleming.

Leaders say you can't put a cost on safety, but you can be prepared.

"This vehicle would be brought out to the scene, and it would be initially how we gain control of a situation and bring it safely to resolution," said Pergande.

This vehicle is also locally made. The city worked with a company in Burlington – L-D-V. Police say it's caught the eye of other nearby cities who are interested in having one just like it.