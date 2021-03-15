Waukesha Co. Expo Center shifts gears to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand

Waukesha County is reaching a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

Officials say 25% of the county has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 testing is scaling back at the Waukesha County Expo Center to meet vaccine demand.

Waukesha County Expo Center

"We realized we could better use those resources for vaccinations right now," Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said.

A transition is underway to shift the Expo Center from COVID-19 testing to COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The Expo, right now, is vaccine central," Farrow said.

He says a planned withdrawal from the National Guard, a decrease in demand and fewer active cases in the community are part of the decision.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow

"The majority of COVID tests have been in the private sector," he said.

Farrow says, over 80% of COVID-19 testing in the county is taking place inside hospitals, and places like CVS and Walgreens. This leaves a small number heading into the Expo while vaccine demand is growing.

"We’re excited about seeing the increase in doses this week, this week we will be vaccinating over 2,000 teachers,"

Farrow says the county has also reached a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Right now, as of today, we’re at about 25% of our total population in Waukesha County has received one dose of the vaccine," he said.

He says the Expo Center will help meet the demand of people who will be eligible for the vaccine in the coming weeks.

"As those doses increase our goal is getting them out in arms as soon as possible," he said.

COVID-19 testing at the Expo Center will still be available Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of March, but a private testing site will open up in Waukesha in the near future.