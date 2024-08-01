Waukesha Christmas vandal gets probation, restitution totaling $24K+

article

The Waukesha woman charged in a Christmas vandalism case reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to probation on Tuesday.

Court records show 40-year-old Anna Michalkiewicz pleaded no contest to five counts of criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to time served in the Waukesha County Jail and five years of probation.

Additionally, the court ordered Michalkiewicz to pay more than $24,000 in restitution to the victims – with another $19,000 still pending a restitution hearing. Records also show more than $40,000 in restitution awarded to insurance companies in the case.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, the Waukesha Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff's Department received 18 total complaints of damaged cars, windows, doors and Christmas decorations in the area of River Hills Park on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, 2023.

The complaint states multiple vehicles had their windows scratched and some had also been spray-painted. The vandal went on to smash windows at multiple homes.

Multiple acts were captured on video, and investigators identified Michalkiewicz as the vandal.