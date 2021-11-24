Waukesha Christmas parade suspect video; police seek more clips

article

The Waukesha Police Department is appealing to the public for any video they might have that shows the suspect vehicle involved in the Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Officials are looking for video of the suspect's red SUV in the parade route or fleeing from the scene. They need video that was shot by you – and they are only seeking video of the incident and not the aftermath.

If you have video that might help authorities in their investigation, you are invited to share it via an online portal.

Police say Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route Sunday in the city of Waukesha, killing five people and injuring 48 others in that Milwaukee suburb. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, Brooks faces five charges of first-degree intentional homicide. But there has been a sixth death associated with this case – and prosecutors say more charges are expected in the near future.

Associated Press contributed to this report.