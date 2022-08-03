Waukesha sets new Christmas parade date for 2022

article

Waukesha and the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 3 announced a new date for the 2022 Christmas Parade.

The 2022 parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. For nearly 60 years, a news release said, the parade was held the Sunday before Thanksgiving; the city said it must "consider lessons learned" from 2021's parade attack.

By adjusting the parade's date, more resources are available for staffing in cases of unplanned emergencies which includes police and fire department resources, hospital staff and more, the city said.

Since the attack, which left six people dead and dozens more injured, the city has developed a closed route for parades and invested in safety technology and equipment. It has also changed its event permit process.