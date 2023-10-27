Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial; construction partnership announced

article

The City of Waukesha announced on Friday, Oct. 27 that VJS Construction Services (VJS) has partnered with the city to help oversee the construction of The Parade Memorial at Grede Park. VJS will be offering some of their services at no cost, a news release says. VJS had previously made a donation to the Parade Memorial Fund as well.

In partnership with VJS, the city is looking for additional contractors who would be willing to work on the project with in-kind donations. There are opportunities available in the areas of concrete sidewalks, stairs, retaining walls, decorative metal railings, electrical, earthwork, brick pavers, landscaping and site utilities. Any interested contractors are asked to contact Rebecca Pederson at rpederson@waukeshawi.gov or 262-524-3906.

Also, monetary donations are also needed to help complete The Parade Memorial at Grede Park. Donations can be made online.

The city will dedicate the Main Street Parade Memorial on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, the second anniversary of this tragedy. This Memorial is a marker near the location where the tragedy occurred.

Grede Park (April 2022)

The Parade Memorial at Grede Park is planned to be dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, the third anniversary of the tragedy. This memorial location, near downtown, offers a more reflective space and the opportunity to represent all those impacted by the tragedy.