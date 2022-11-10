Waukesha Christmas parade: Memorial Mass to be held Nov. 21, 2022

article

Catholic Memorial High School announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that it will host a Memorial Mass to bring healing to all of those impacted by the tragic events of the Waukesha Christmas parade.

The Mass is set to be held at Catholic Memorial High School (601 E. College Avenue, Waukesha) at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The community is invited to attend, officials say.

A news release says the event will be held to remember those lost and to support those still recovering after the tragedy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Catholic Memorial students, faculty, staff and families participated in the parade and this event will serve to continue the healing process on the first anniversary of the tragic event.