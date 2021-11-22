Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha Christmas Parade: Brewers support events announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are raising money to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund, the newly-created fund to support those impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade catastrophe.

A news release says David Stearns, Craig Counsell and Freddy Peralta will lead a contingent of Brewers personnel in hosting fans for coffee Tuesday morning, Nov. 23 at The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee. The group will be available for fans one-on-one to talk baseball and raise funds for those affected. The Brewers are encouraging fans to make donations to benefit those impacted by the tragic event. The event is free and open to the public. 

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns issued this statement:

"Our hearts ache for the victims of yesterday’s senseless tragedy. This is a time for our community to come together and support one another in any way we can."

Join the Milwaukee Brewers for coffee from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee, 2211 N. Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee.

