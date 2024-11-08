Waukesha celebrates Adoption Day; families welcome new members

The Brief Waukesha County celebrated National Adoption Day by holding several ceremonies for families on Friday, Nov. 8. One such family was the Postons; they officially welcomed 4-year-old Melaina into their family. There is still a need for foster families in Waukesha County.



Waukesha County is celebrating families of all shapes and sizes. On Friday, Nov. 8, the county marked "Adoption Day" with several families welcoming new members.

"They do not do this for everyone, no. This is kind of special," said Jenny Poston.

The Poston family filled Waukesha County’s Juvenile Courthouse on Friday.

It’s safe to say, they weren’t expecting this much attention.

Celebrate adoption

"We get to make it permanent," said Kevin Poston.

Once everything settles down, it’s clear, we’re watching this family grow.

"I've always thought of her as a sister anyways. It’s just making it official today," said Tyler Poston.

This is four-year-old Melaina’s Adoption Day. She’s lived with the Postons for two years.

Jenny, Kevin, and Melaina

The moment they’ve all been waiting for coincides with the county’s national Adoption Day celebration.

In Wisconsin, there are 7,000 kids currently in foster care, and 1,300 of them are waiting to be adopted.

"We’re not her first foster family. She’s been through several more. So for her, her life has been constantly moving from one house to another," said Jenny.

It wasn’t easy. The Postons say there was a ton of paperwork and multiple visits from social workers.

Waukesha County court

"The more foster families we have, the better matches we can make for the children and the foster families," said Waukesha County Foster Care Supervisor Michelle Jones Lim.

She oversees the county’s foster care program. She says the goal is always to reunite kids with their biological family.

"Sometimes that can’t happen, and we really look to the homes they are already with to become that forever home for them," added Lim.

Big brother Tyler Poston says Melaina made him realize what family means.

"I think I just kind of define family as like the people that mean the most to you," Tyler said.

National Adoption Day

Smiles, and hugs, and hearts, full.

"She’s just so much fun to be around. She has boundless energy," Tyler added.

Over the last decade, Waukesha County has finalized more than 700 adoptions.

To learn more about adoption in Waukesha County, click here.

To learn more about the history behind Adoption Day, click here.