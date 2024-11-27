Waukesha Catholic Memorial annual Crusader Day of Service

article

Students at Waukesha's Catholic Memorial High School took part in the 11th annual Crusader Day of Service on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Day of Service will impact more than 15 nonprofit and charitable organizations. In total, the school expects to deliver more than 1,500 hours of service to those places.

FOX6 News talked with one student who said it is always an exciting time of year.

"Every student gets involved in a service project around the school. They pick something that they're interested in. It's free rein. Anyone gets to decide what they wanna do," said Kasey Ghali, student. "They send out a sign up sheet and it goes crazy for a day – and everyone's racing to get the spot that they want. But it's kind of awesome."

Some of the activities include making fleece blankets for the Hope Center, knitting hats for babies in the NICU and bell ringing for the Salvation Army.