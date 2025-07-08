Waukesha bus company seeks drivers for school buses this fall

The Brief First Student is seeking school bus drivers for the upcoming fall. At least 15 new drivers are needed. The job offers flexible hours.



First, criminals ripped catalytic converters from 20 school buses. Now, the transportation company needs more drivers to get students to school in the fall.

School bus drivers wanted

What we know:

Chloe Reece has worked as a school bus driver for nearly five years. Every fall, she gets to welcome aboard a new crop of students.

Chloe Reece

But in recent years, it has been tough finding new coworkers. That is why Reece's employer, First Student, is holding a recruitment event. 15 new drivers are needed before the end of summer.

What they're saying:

"It’s not just a First Student issue, it’s across the nation with school bus drivers," said First Student Location Manager Joni Sablich.

Joni Sablich

Sablich wants prospective drivers to visit Waukesha North High School on Thursday, July 10 to "test drive" a school bus. She wants to show the buses are not intimidating behind the wheel.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The event is in response to what Sablich called a "crisis" in fall 2023. First Student did not have drivers for nine School District of Waukesha routes. Now, the company is pushing flexible hours.

Joni Sablich

"It gives me opportunities to kind of find other hobbies or just work from home in between," Reece said.

Security investment

What's next:

First Student is also making a big investment in security. In June, Sablich said criminals cut the First Student bus yard fence and stole roughly 20 catalytic converters from buses.

Sablich said First Student is now investing $60,000 a year in after-hours security. That includes adding an electric fence.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha police said no one has been arrested yet for the catalytic converter thefts. First Student officials said it caused "tens of thousands of dollars" in damage to its buses.