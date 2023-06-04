Waukesha building fire, no injuries
article
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Fire Department was called to a building fire near Caroline and Main on Sunday morning, June 4.
A call came in around 2 a.m. reporting smoke coming from the back of the building. Fire crews arrived to see moderate smoke coming from a multi-use building. The building layout was challenging, but they were able to gain control of the fire.
Officials said all occupants self-evacuated before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries. Approximately $20,000 in damage has been estimated as a result of the incident.