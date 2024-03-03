Waukesha fire; $8K worth of damage
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A battery fire caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage in Waukesha on Sunday, March 3.
Battalion Chief Scott Purdy said the fire department was notified of an electrical issue in the basement of a home near Cook and Barstow around 2 p.m. When fire department personnel arrived, they could see smoke coming from the basement windows.
Purdy said the owner was home at the time and was able to direct the fire crews to the area where they found batteries from a solar panel system smoking and catching nearby items on fire.
No injuries were reported.