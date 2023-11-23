Waukesha apartment fire; one man injured

article

An apartment fire in Waukesha left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday, Nov. 23.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. near Arcadian and Oakland.

The Waukesha Fire Department said they found smoke coming from the second floor apartment in the building. Crews pulled the man from the apartment and he was taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials say the damage is estimated to be around $50,000.