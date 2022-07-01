Waukesha apartment fire: No injuries reported

article

The Waukesha Fire Department was called to a fire on a balcony at the Westgrove Apartment Complex shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, July 1.

First arriving units were able to locate and quickly extinguish a fire on the second-floor balcony and contain the damage to the involved apartment.

Occupants were alerted by working smoke detectors and an alert neighbor called 911 to report the fire from an adjacent building.

No one was injured as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. But the Waukesha Fire Department would like to remind our citizens of the importance of working smoke detectors and to always be cautious when discarding smoking materials.