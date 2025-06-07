Waukesha apartment fire near Carroll University displaces residents

article

Fire damaged a Waukesha apartment building and displaced residents near the Carroll University campus on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the scene on Maple Avenue, just north of College Avenue, around 3:35 p.m. The fire was on the second floor of the two-story, 10-unit apartment building.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started and brought under control within five minutes of firefighters' arrival. No one was hurt.

Smoke and water damage affected other parts of the buildings. The Waukesha Fire Department said the residents of two of the 10 apartments were displaced as a result of the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the estimated cost of the damage has not been determined. The fire department did not give an exact number of people who were displaced due to the damage.