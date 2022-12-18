Waukesha apartment fire displaces 3 families, sprinklers 'saved lives'

Three families were displaced by a fire in Waukesha Saturday night, Dec. 17 at an apartment building on Shepard Court (near Main Street and Bluemound Road).

The fire happened shortly before 10 p.m.

A Waukesha Fire Department battalion chief said it was contained to one room in an apartment on the third floor. The sprinkler system was activated when firefighters arrived. The Waukesha Fire Department said that sprinkler system "undoubtedly saved lives." Fire crews quickly put out the remaining fire.

The three families were displaced due to water damage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no injuries reported

Damage was estimated at $40,000.

The cause is under investigation.

