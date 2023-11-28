Waukesha Antique Mall fire; 2 people treated at scene

article

A fire broke out at the Waukesha Antique Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Waukesha Fire Department was dispatched to the antique mall for a report of a structure fire just before noon on Tuesday. There was a report of light smoke coming from the roof/attic area. While responding, dispatch advised there was one person unaccounted for in the fire's area of origin.

Crews were able to make an aggressive attack on the fire, bringing the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The fire charged the entire antique mall with smoke. Fire officials were able to ventilate the smoke in the building after about an hour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire was attributed to a malfunction of the furnace that was recently repaired.

Two people were treated on the scene by fire personnel but declined further treatment or transport to the hospital.

The building owners are working with a contractor to make repairs and open for business as soon as practical.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fire officials currently do not have a damage estimate.