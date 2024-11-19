Watertown school gender guidelines; parents, superintendent respond to new policy

The Brief The Watertown Unified School District voted on Monday, Nov. 18 to change the district’s guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students. After a heated discussion, the board approved changes to gender guidelines within the school district with an 8 to 1 vote. Members approved what it describes as plan "C," which considers "biological sex" in bathroom assignments and sports.



With emotions and strong opinions, hundreds of people showed up to the Watertown Unified School District’s school board meeting Monday night, Nov. 18.

After a heated discussion, the board approved changes to gender guidelines within the school district with an 8 to 1 vote.

Members approved what it describes as plan "C," which considers "biological sex" in bathroom assignments. Plan "C" means students can only use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their sex assigned at birth. The same goes for sports.

The school board also considered another plan, "A," where the school would leave things as is, meaning students would be able to use bathrooms, locker rooms and play sports with the gender they identify with.

"It’s so stressful, and for them to not be who they are…," said Senjuanita Muniz, a parent who supported the "A" plan.

More than 700 people packed into Riverside Middle School for the meeting.

"My biggest concern is the kids," said Craig Filenius, a former student who supported the "C" plan. "I don’t want to see any kids get hurt, taken advantage of."

The plan does not require staff to use pronouns or names other than the student's legal name.

The superintendent's office said 0.61% of students are transgender.

"This is a big change culturally for our whole district," said superintendent Jarred Burke. "We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe. All of our students."

The policy includes a "Gender Support Plan" for transgender and nonbinary students. A parent or guardian is required to be part of that conversation.

"Whether that’s a support plan that addresses just pronoun usage or if it addresses restroom or sports or whatever, they have to have a meeting with our transgender support team," Burke said.

He noted that it is still early, and that school officials are figuring out how they are going to implement the new policy change, but that it will happen in the coming weeks.