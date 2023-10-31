Watertown retail theft suspects sought

article

Watertown police are looking for assistance in identifying two retail theft suspects.

Police say the suspects left in a newer black pickup truck.

This investigation is still active while police follow available leads. Anyone with information on this or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting "WTTN" and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Please reference case 23-16533 with your tip.