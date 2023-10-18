Watertown police shooting; 1 dead, DOJ investigates

One person is dead after a Watertown police shooting Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police first responded for a criminal damage to property report around 11:15 a.m. A suspect fled the apartment before officers got there, but was later found in a parking lot on Tower Drive.

At that time, the DOJ said the suspect turned toward officers with a gun and at least one officer fired their weapon. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the suspect died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

"I actually stepped out of my house, and I saw the cops flying by," said resident Morgan Prost. "I went back inside to continue on with the conversation I was having, and then I saw them chasing him down. I didn't expect to see what happened next, but yeah, it was startling for sure."

The involved officers were equipped with body-worn and squad cameras, the DOJ said. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

Watertown police scene near Western and Tower

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI, a news release said.

The shooting happened near Luther Preparatory School; school administrators said the shooting did not involve any student or staff.