Car into Rock River, Watertown police arrest driver for OWI

Watertown police arrested a man for operating while intoxicated after he drove his car into the Rock River early Thursday morning, June 29.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Tivoli Island. The police and fire departments arrived to find the 27-year-old still inside the car, which was mangled and on its side in the water.

The man was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police said the man admitted to drinking and was arrested for OWI. If convicted, it would be his second OWI offense.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to pull the car from the river.