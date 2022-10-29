Watertown garage fire; Red Cross offers assistance

article

Watertown Fire Department responded to a garage fire near Loeb and Lauren around 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Crews could see heavy smoke in the sky before arrival and requested assistance at the scene. Upon arrival, fire personnel found an attached garage with heavy fire showing and dark smoke from a townhouse's eyes.

According to the Watertown fire department, Firefighters used two attack hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent townhomes. Crews made entry to extinguish the fire inside the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All occupants were outside the affected townhouse.

The estimated fire damage was around $180,000, said officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported. The source of the fire is still under investigation.