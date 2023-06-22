Watertown fatal plane crash investigation, NTSB shares details

article

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released details Thursday of its investigation into a fatal Watertown plane crash.

Pilot William Buccholtz and his grandson, Colin Strebe, were killed when the plane they were in crashed at Brandt/Quirk Park on June 14.

The plane took off from Watertown Municipal Airport and was head to Manitowish Waters when it crashed roughly 2.5 nautical miles away from where it took off, according to the NTSB.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the investigation, the aircraft initially crashed into a concrete/asphalt area before continuing roughly 260 feet into a wooded area and stopping along a creek. It started on fire after the crash.

The investigation found the left wing and engine became separated from the fuselage. Debris from the plane was found as far as 739 feet from the initial crash site.

Additionally, the NTSB report found the plane's engine was operating 28 seconds before impact based on audio collected from a doorbell camera.