Watertown police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WATERTOWN, Wis. - A 57-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in Watertown on Saturday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the driver of that car was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

First responders with the Watertown fire and police departments were called to the scene of the car-versus-pedestrian crash near 1st and Main just after 1:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 37-year-old driver was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, where he was held on pending charges.

