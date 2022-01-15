Watertown police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed
article
WATERTOWN, Wis. - A 57-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in Watertown on Saturday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the driver of that car was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
First responders with the Watertown fire and police departments were called to the scene of the car-versus-pedestrian crash near 1st and Main just after 1:15 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 37-year-old driver was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, where he was held on pending charges.
