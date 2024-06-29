article

School is out, and it’s only going to get hotter this summer.

Many kids and families will be enjoying the water at some point this season. To keep families safe, the North Shore Health Department held a free water safety course on Saturday.

Kids made memories in the water at Brown Deer Pond.

"Normally, I’m just like swimming in it, going back and forth," said Wynn Rowland.

The fun in the sun Saturday came after a morning of lifesaving learning.

"We’re just trying to have fun and teach kiddos and families about being safe near open water," said Becky Rowland from the North Shore Health Department.

A small group of young kids and their parents took part. They learned how to pick out and properly put on a life jacket, drowning prevention tips, swimming guidance, and more.

"Just make sure you’re paying attention to all the rules you see at water parks," said one of the presenters.

Data from the CDC shows that after decades of decline, drownings are on the rise.

In early June, a man died while trying to rescue his dog from the Milwaukee River in Thiensville. Just this week, first responders said rip currents pulled three teens into Lake Michigan at Oak Creek's Bender Park; one of them died, and another is in critical condition.

"We want people to hear if someone is shouting, see if someone is struggling and be able to respond if someone needs support," added Rowland.

Rowland made sure kids, including her own, were a part of the safety session.

"We taught kids today what vigilance is, and to not be distracted," said Rowland.

There’s a clear focus on safety, so everyone can make more memories around the water.