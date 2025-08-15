Water, peanut butter donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

The Brief Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores made a substantial donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The Kroger stores delivered some 31,000 bottles of water and 3,000 jars of peanut butter. Supplies for Feeding America have been down because more than a dozen of its warehouses suffered flood damage.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is getting help from Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores. It comes after the recent flooding brought a hit to the amount of supplies.

Donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

What we know:

The Kroger stores delivered some 31,000 bottles of water and 3,000 jars of peanut butter to the warehouse on Fond du Lac Avenue.

Fifteen Feeding America warehouses suffered damage from the flash flood.

Shoppers can round up their purchases to donate money to flood victims who need food. People are also calling Feeding America directly to help out in several ways.

What they're saying:

"To either give dollars, food resources, things like that, we've had many many calls asking how people can get involved, including County Executive Crowley yesterday made the call to action for people looking to support food insecurity, would come to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin," said Aaron Rice, Chief Development Officer for Feeding America.

Staff with Feeding America say demand for assistance is at its highest in more than five years.