Water main break, gas leak near 95th and Lincoln
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis Department of Public Works was in the process of fixing a water main break Sunday night when an odor of gasoline began to surface from the worksite.
The petroleum-based product leaked into the city's freshwater system.
Because of those circumstances, the water was shut off to most of that neighborhood from 95th & Lincoln to 95th & Hayes. A few homes on 94th street are without service as well.
It is unknown when the water service will be restored to the affected homes.
