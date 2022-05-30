Water main break, gas leak near 95th and Lincoln

West Allis Department of Public Works was in the process of fixing a water main break Sunday night when an odor of gasoline began to surface from the worksite.

The petroleum-based product leaked into the city's freshwater system.

Because of those circumstances, the water was shut off to most of that neighborhood from 95th & Lincoln to 95th & Hayes. A few homes on 94th street are without service as well.

It is unknown when the water service will be restored to the affected homes.