Watch: Trooper uninjured after truck slams into car during traffic stop

An Iowa State trooper and a car driver escaped serious injury after a truck slammed into them during a traffic stop.

The trooper had originally pulled over the car on Highway 218 in Coralville, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Dashcam video showed the moment a speeding truck striking the stopped car just as the officer was leaning over and talking to the stopped driver.

RELATED: 71-year-old critically punched to the ground over parking spot; Delaware man turns himself in

The Iowa State Patrol called it "a very avoidable crash."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



