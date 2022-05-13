Watch: Massive gator blocks Odessa home's front door

A massive alligator chose an Odessa home's front stoop to take a little rest Wednesday.

Ed Ferraro recorded video of the gator that was blocking his front door at his home in The Eagles community.

Ferraro said the neighborhood security guards had contacted officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), but there wasn't a trapper nearby.

The gator hung out on Ferraro's front doorstep for about 10 minutes before going back to the lake close by.

Courtesy: Ed Ferraro

