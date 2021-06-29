Waste Management hiring, starting pay $15.75 an hour

article

Waste Management is hiring in Wisconsin!

The company will be hosting a job fair Thursday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Germantown. A news release says starting pay is $15.75 an hour to be a sorter and $16.75 to be a senior sorter.

Basic requirements to become a sorter are two to four years of light industrial experience and three to five years to be a senior sorter. Both jobs also require heavy equipment operators. Job benefits include health care coverage and company match 401(k).

Interested candidates must apply to be scheduled for an interview to participate. To apply, visit Waste Management Careers or call 877-969-6754.