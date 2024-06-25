Washington Park shooting, Milwaukee teen accused of reckless homicide

article

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of reckless homicide in a Washington Park shooting that happened on Juneteenth.

The accused, Noah Shotwell, was also shot and wounded. A 17-year-old boy died.

A 911 caller reported a fight at the park involving roughly 50 kids before shots rang out shortly before 9 p.m. The 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his gunshot wounds.

A deputy was already on patrol in the area due to a concert that ended prior to the shooting, according to a criminal complaint. Organizers said the shooting wasn’t related to the event.

The complaint states another suspect – other than the person who shot the 17-year-old – fired a fully-automatic pistol into a crowd before fleeing the park. That person was identified as 17-year-old Onterio Girley, now charged with several felonies but not accused in the homicide.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office drone was used to monitor the shooting. Prosecutors said it showed two distinct groups near the playground prior to the shooting. One group included Girley and the 17-year-old victim, the other included two suspects – one of whom was later identified as Shotwell.

The drone video showed one suspect pull something from his waistband and raise his arm toward the 17-year-old victim before a muzzle flash was seen, according to the complaint. The victim then fell to the ground, and the suspect ran. Shotwell then appeared to pull something from under his gray sweatshirt and aim his arm at the victim before two distinct muzzle flashes were seen. Prosecutors said Girley then picked up a gun from the victim's waistband and shot toward the shooters.

Shotwell was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The complaint states video from the hospital showed Shotwell wearing the gray sweatshirt as the second shooter seen in the Washington Park drone video.

In an interview with police, the complaint states Shotwell admitted to shooting the victim on the ground. He identified himself as the shooter in the drone video and said he shot the 17-year-old because the victim had a gun, but said the victim made no threat against him. He also said he'd never seen the victim before that day and called the shooting a "mistake."