Milwaukee Washington Park fatal shooting; 1 dead, 1 injured

A 17-year-old is dead after fights broke out at a Juneteenth event at Washington Park in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, June 19.

Police said two people were shot at a Juneteenth showcase that was being held earlier in the evening.

One person was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their wounds. The other person, a 15-year-old, later went to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot wounds.

An officer had shot at the suspect, another 17-year-old, during the incident. The suspect fled, but was later taken into custody.

Multiple firearms were recovered during the event and after the shootings occurred.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said more information will be shared on Thursday, June 20.

