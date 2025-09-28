Washington County vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash, Richfield man dead

article

One person is dead after a vehicle-vs-motorcycle accident in Washington County on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at 8:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office dispatch center was notified of a motorcycle versus passenger vehicle crash on State Highway 175 at Hillside Road in the Town of Polk (just south of Slinger).

Multiple callers on scene said that the rider of the motorcycle was unresponsive and that bystanders were attempting life-saving measures.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, along with multiple officers from the Slinger Police Department, and a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. Emergency personnel from Slinger Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance Services also responded to the scene and took over rescue efforts.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from the Village of Richfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved was checked out by rescue personnel on scene but did not require transport.

Crash Reconstruction Unit investigation

What we know:

Preliminary statements indicated that the motorcycle was traveling south on STH 175 and the passenger vehicle stopped facing north on Hillside Road at the stop sign at the highway.

The driver of the passenger vehicle did not yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle and entered the intersection, colliding with the motorcycle.

That section of the highway was shut down for about four hours. The investigation is ongoing.

Crash statistics

By the numbers:

Earlier that same day, another person was killed in a semi-vs-car crash on State Highway 175, just north of Slinger in the Town of Addison.

There have been six fatal vehicle crashes in Washington County in 2025.