Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road.

Prior to sheriff’s office arrival, the communications center contacted CN Railway and advised them of a vehicle striking a car near the end of their train. CN was not aware of the crash. They stopped immediately after the notification was made.

Upon sheriff’s office arrival, the operator and sole occupant of the involved vehicle, had extricated himself and was sitting roadside.

Officials say the area had and was still experiencing heavy dense fog.

Official say a witness along with the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash were traveling eastbound on Highway DW.

The witness was stopped at the crossing when he observed the involved vehicle approaching him from behind at a high speed. To prevent a rear end collision with the witness, the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash made an evasive right turn maneuver into the gravel ditch. The vehicle continued east, avoiding the stopped witness vehicle, but struck one of the last cars of the northbound train.

The witness immediately contacted authorities.



Officials say this appears to have been an avoidable crash had the operator reduced his speed to operate safely in the dense fog. The railway warning lights and stop arm were reported to have been working as designed.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the crash is a Town of Addison man. He in stable condition at a local hospital.