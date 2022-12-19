Washington County TikTok ban; app not allowed on government devices
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced on Monday, Dec. 19 that TikTok, the social media app, is banned on Washington County government devices.
In a news release, Schoemann cited security issues with the TikTok app. This, after having discussions U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District. Gallagher recently introduced a bill banning TikTok nationally, and the US Senate voted unanimously to ban the app from all US Government devices.
Schoemann issued the following statement:
"What initially seemed to be a fun, innocent social media entertainment we now know is an insidious, deceptive tool that is being weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party. The continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our security and will not be allowed on our devices here in Washington County."