Washington County stolen pickup truck pursuit, driver arrested

The Brief Washington County deputies arrested a man after a stolen pickup truck pursuit late Thursday night. The driver was suspected of stealing multiple vehicles in the Fox Valley area. The cross-county pursuit stretched more than 40 miles, the sheriff's office said.



The sheriff's office said the truck was reported stolen in the town of Wayne around 11 p.m. that night. The truck's owner used GPS tracking to direct deputies to an area several miles away on State Highway 28, where the suspect allegedly tried to steal another vehicle.

Authorities coordinated efforts to track the suspect through West Bend and into Slinger as the chase unfolded. It stretched more than 40 miles through Washington and Dodge counties.

Washington County deputies ultimately used tire deflation devices to end the chase at Interstate 41 and County Highway D. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Waupaca County, was taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff's office said the man is suspected of stealing multiple vehicles in the Fox Valley area before the pursuit. The West Bend Police Department, Slinger Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

Statement from Sheriff Martin Schulteis:

"Chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle is incredibly risky, not only for law enforcement but for the public as well. It is the policy of this office to ensure that emergency operation of police vehicles is done in a manner that provides a reasonable amount of safety to all. It is also an incredibly careful balance for law enforcement. We owe the public we serve to be as cautious as possible, while also keeping in mind that the community justifiably expects that criminal behavior is held accountable. This individual will now face the legal consequences of this policy."