Washington County semi rollover; driver arrested for OWI

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by Washington County sheriff's deputies for OWI first offense after rolling over a fully loaded semi-tractor trailer on I-41 Wednesday afternoon, April 17.

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. after an off-duty law enforcement officer observed the operator of the semi weaving onto the shoulder and then back across the lanes of traffic near Sherman Road.

After crossing both the fog line and center line of southbound I-41 multiple times, the driver began to pull onto the west shoulder of the interstate and proceeded down the grassy decline where the semi rolled onto the right side of the unit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies arrived and needed to break the windshield of the semi to get the driver to safety.

The deputies immediately noticed signs of impairment. A preliminary breath test revealed a level of .297 – or nearly four times the legal limit. The driver was arrested.

No one was hurt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

One lane of southbound I-41 was closed to facilitate clean-up operations and vehicle removal.

This is a developing story.