Washington County police pursuit; motorcyclist fled officers

The Brief A motorcyclist fled police in Washington County, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Saturday, Oct. 12. The sports bike has a Realtree camouflage paint scheme. It was last seen eastbound on County Highway A from County Highway M.



Jackson police need your help in identifying a motorcyclist that fled from the police on Saturday, Oct. 12.

According to the Jackson Police Department, just after midnight on early Saturday morning, the motorcycle rider (pictured) fled a Jackson police officer on US Highway 45 and drove recklessly, failing to stop.

The motorcyclist continued to flee at a high rate of speed and refused to stop for Jackson or West Bend officers.

The bike was last seen eastbound on County Highway A from County Highway M.

Police say the bike is distinctive: it's a sports-style motorcycle with a Realtree camouflage paint scheme.

If you have information, please message us or call the Jackson Police Department at 262-677-4949. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 800-232-0594.