Washington County OWI, speeding driver had kids in car: officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
ALLENTON, Wis. - A 27-year-old New London man was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Washington County on Sunday night, July 11.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers stopped his car for going 109 mph in a 70 mph zone on northbound Interstate 41 near CTH-DW.

Authorities said three kids – ages 11, 3 and 2 – were in the car, along with two adults. 

A trooper observed signs of intoxication coming from the driver. After law enforcement administered a standardized field sobriety test, the 27-year-old was arrested.

