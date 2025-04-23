Washington County new kayak launch set for Goeden County Park

article

The Brief A new kayak launch will soon be installed at Goeden County Park in Washington County. There will also be shoreline improvement as part of this project. If all goes well, the project is set to be completed by June 20, 2026.



Washington County announced on Wednesday, April 23 that it has approved the installation of a new kayak launch at Goeden County Park. Shoreline improvements along 275 feet of river frontage have also been approved.

Improvements at Goeden Park

What we know:

The project includes removing invasive vegetation; creating a new kayak access with a ScourStop walkway – a transition mat that protects against erosion allowing for easy access to the river; shoreline stabilizing, native plantings, and installing a new camera system to add Goeden County Park access to the County’s annual and daily park membership program in 2026.

The shoreline stabilization will also be used as a Water Health Education opportunity related to Shoreline Stewardship and Erosion Control practices. This project intends to provide our community with an added access point to the Milwaukee River to enjoy the scenic route through West Bend.

What's next:

Work on this project is scheduled to be completed June 20, 2026, and a ribbon cutting at the new launch is tentatively planned for June 26.

