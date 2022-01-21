Washington County Jail inmate death

article

The West Bend Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Washington County Jail Friday morning, Jan. 21. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The inmate, a 52-year-old Racine man, had been in custody since November 30, 2021, on two bondable misdemeanor criminal charges, a release said.

The initial investigation indicates the inmate had a lengthy medical history and, at the time of his death, was on a 15-minute medical watch by corrections and medical staff. Correctional officers located the inmate in bed, not breathing, during one of the 15-minute medical checks.

Correctional staff immediately began life-saving efforts on the individual. Staff also summoned help from on-site jail medical personnel as well as paramedics from the West Bend Fire Department.

Unfortunately, the advanced lifesaving efforts were not successful and the man was pronounced dead in the jail.

Any further inquiries should be directed to the West Bend Police Department.

Wisconsin State Statute 175.47 requires an outside agency to lead all investigations with officer-involved deaths. This particular death investigation does not fall within that statute; however, in the interest of transparency, trust, and thoroughness, Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis is having the City of West Bend Police Department conduct the full investigation into this death. The sheriff’s office is also conducting an internal investigation in regards to policy and procedures. The incident has also been reported to the WI Department of Corrections-Office of Detention Facilities as required by state code.

