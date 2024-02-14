I-41 wrong-way driver arrested for operating while impaired

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a wrong-way driver Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Interstate 41.

The driver was headed north in the southbound lanes near Allenton around 7:50 a.m. When first responders arrived, authorities said the driver was not responsive – and there was an "aggressive" dog in the car.

Once officers were able to safely remove the dog from the situation, the driver was administered three doses of NARCAN and taken into custody.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the driver as a 40-year-old man, and said he faces charges of operating while impaired and various drug charges.